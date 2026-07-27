EPF Calculator: ₹25,000 basic pay can build corpus of over ₹1.12 crore in 30 years – Here's how

A successful career is incomplete without a proper retirement plan. To secure financial stability for yourself and your family in later years, salaried employees must adopt a disciplined and diversified savings strategy. The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) plays a central role in this process.

How EPF contributions work Consistent contributions from employees Consistent contributions from employers Combined with annual interest Long-term economic planning This makes EPF a cornerstone of long‑term financial planning.

Using an EPF calculator To simplify calculations, employees can use online tools, such as the EPF calculator available on Bajaj Finserv's website.

For example, assuming a ₹25,000 basic pay, 30 years of service, 5% annual growth in salary and an 8.25% annual EPF interest rate, the estimated retirement corpus can reach ₹1.12 crore.

These figures are illustrative and can be adjusted based on individual circumstances.

To check variations of this calculation, you can check the official calculator provided on the Bajaj Finserv website at: https://www.bajajfinserv.in/investments/epf-calculator

EPF corpus calculation: Key assumptions

Particulars Details Starting basic pay + DA ₹ 25,000 per month Service period 30 years Annual salary increment assumed 5% Employee contribution 12% of basic + DA Employer contribution to EPF 3.67% of basic + DA Assumed EPF interest rate 8.25% per annum Retirement corpus estimated Around ₹ 1.12 crore

How ₹ 1.12 crore corpus builds up

Component Amount Total contributions over 30 years ₹ 33.26 lakh Interest earned through compounding ₹ 78.49 lakh Estimated final EPF corpus ₹ 1.12 crore

Why EPF creates wealth over time The basic reason EPF creates wealth is the power of compounding and the time dedicated to investing. In the initial stages and early years, contributions may appear to be small, but as the balance grows, the interest generated on an annual basis starts to contribute meaningfully to the final corpus.

Over very long periods, i.e., 15-, 20- and 30-year periods, the interest component can become much larger than the total amount one deposits.

Important aspects employees must know

Factor Impact Longer service period More time for compounding Salary hikes Increase monthly EPF contributions Stable interest rates Improve retirement planning visibility UAN and Aadhaar linking Helps manage and access EPF services

A salaried employee starting with a ₹25,000 basic pay can potentially accumulate around ₹1.12 crore after 30 years at an assumed interest rate of 8.25%.

However, actual maturity values may vary depending on future interest rates, salary changes, contribution rules and employment history.

The calculation shows how disciplined saving and long-term compounding can boost retirement savings and improve financial well-being.