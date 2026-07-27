EPF Calculator: ₹25,000 basic pay can build corpus of over ₹1.12 crore in 30 years – Here's how

An employee earning a basic salary of 25,000 can accumulate an estimated EPF corpus of 1.12 crore over 30 years. Monthly contributions, annual salary hikes and the power of compounding together build long-term retirement wealth through the Employees' Provident Fund.

Shivam Shukla
Updated27 Jul 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Regular EPF contributions, along with a clear understanding of long-term financial targets and compounding, can help build a substantial retirement corpus over three decades.
Regular EPF contributions, along with a clear understanding of long-term financial targets and compounding, can help build a substantial retirement corpus over three decades.

A successful career is incomplete without a proper retirement plan. To secure financial stability for yourself and your family in later years, salaried employees must adopt a disciplined and diversified savings strategy. The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) plays a central role in this process.

How EPF contributions work

  1. Consistent contributions from employees
  2. Consistent contributions from employers
  3. Combined with annual interest
  4. Long-term economic planning

This makes EPF a cornerstone of long‑term financial planning.

Using an EPF calculator

To simplify calculations, employees can use online tools, such as the EPF calculator available on Bajaj Finserv's website.

For example, assuming a 25,000 basic pay, 30 years of service, 5% annual growth in salary and an 8.25% annual EPF interest rate, the estimated retirement corpus can reach 1.12 crore.

Also Read | EPF withdrawal tax rules: Expert explains when it is tax-free—and when it's not

These figures are illustrative and can be adjusted based on individual circumstances.

To check variations of this calculation, you can check the official calculator provided on the Bajaj Finserv website at: https://www.bajajfinserv.in/investments/epf-calculator

EPF corpus calculation: Key assumptions

Particulars

Details

Starting basic pay + DA 25,000 per month
Service period30 years
Annual salary increment assumed5%
Employee contribution12% of basic + DA
Employer contribution to EPF3.67% of basic + DA
Assumed EPF interest rate8.25% per annum
Retirement corpus estimatedAround 1.12 crore

How 1.12 crore corpus builds up

Component

Amount

Total contributions over 30 years 33.26 lakh
Interest earned through compounding 78.49 lakh
Estimated final EPF corpus 1.12 crore

Why EPF creates wealth over time

The basic reason EPF creates wealth is the power of compounding and the time dedicated to investing. In the initial stages and early years, contributions may appear to be small, but as the balance grows, the interest generated on an annual basis starts to contribute meaningfully to the final corpus.

Over very long periods, i.e., 15-, 20- and 30-year periods, the interest component can become much larger than the total amount one deposits.

Important aspects employees must know

Factor

Impact

Longer service periodMore time for compounding
Salary hikesIncrease monthly EPF contributions
Stable interest ratesImprove retirement planning visibility
UAN and Aadhaar linkingHelps manage and access EPF services

A salaried employee starting with a 25,000 basic pay can potentially accumulate around 1.12 crore after 30 years at an assumed interest rate of 8.25%.

Also Read | EPFO: Here's how families can claim provident fund after EPF member's death

However, actual maturity values may vary depending on future interest rates, salary changes, contribution rules and employment history.

The calculation shows how disciplined saving and long-term compounding can boost retirement savings and improve financial well-being.

Note: Actual EPF maturity value may vary depending on future interest rates, salary changes, contribution rules, and employment history.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

EPFEPFOPersonal FinanceFinancial PlanninRetirement PlanningMoneyIndiaRetirementRetirement Goals
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