EPF calculator: ₹5,000 monthly investment can grow to ₹80 lakh in 30 years—real value explained

Regular contributions to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accumulate over time with interest credited annually. The balance reflects both employee and employer contributions, as well as interest. EPF offers an interest of 8.25% per annum, applicable to over 70 million subscribers nationwide.

Most employees contribute 12% of their basic salary plus dearness allowance (subject to a maximum of ₹ 15,000) every month towards EPF. The employer also contributes an equivalent 12%, of which 3.67% is deposited into the EPF account, while the remaining 8.33% is directed to the employee's EPS account.

Assuming that the interest rate remains constant, then a monthly contribution of ₹5,000 over a 30-year period can grow to around ₹80 lakh. “However, it is important to remember that PF is not a pure compounding product. Interest is declared annually, can change, and has trended downward over decades,” according to Ishkaran Chhabra, Founding Partner at Centricity WealthTech.

What if the contribution in your EPF is less than ₹ 5,000 per month? If you are already contributing around ₹1,200 a month to EPF, you can top it up through the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) to reach ₹5,000. According to experts, the scheme stands out among other low-risk options such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Fixed Deposits (FDs), especially because it offers a higher interest rate and tax-free returns.

“VPF is not a separate account. It is an extension of your EPF, where you voluntarily contribute more than the mandatory 12%, and it earns the exact same interest rate of 8.25% for FY 2025–26,” said Shreya Sharma, Founder and CEO of Rest The Case. VPF contributions qualify for the same 8.25% interest, are tax-free at maturity, and are eligible for an additional 80C deduction under the old tax regime.

What happens when funds are left untouched versus withdrawn every few years? According to Sharma, compounding is not linear; it is exponential, and it does its heaviest lifting in the later years. This is one of the most important, yet often overlooked, principles in retirement planning.

For example, if two people are each contributing ₹5,000 per month at 8.25%, and the first person leaves the money untouched for 30 years, they will end up with a corpus of nearly ₹80 lakh.

If the second person, however, withdraws the full corpus every 10 years and restarts the process (across three cycles), that will result in a total corpus of ₹28 lakh. This will lead to a loss of nearly 65% of potential wealth, or ₹ 51 lakh, from just three withdrawals, Sharma said.

“This substantial difference occurs because the interest in years 20–30 is compounding on a large accumulated base. When you withdraw and restart, you eliminate that base each time and go back to compounding on a small number,” she said, adding that early withdrawals also have a tax consequence.

Hence, if you withdraw before completing five years of service, the interest earned becomes taxable, and you lose the long-term benefit. PF is a retirement instrument, not a savings account, the expert said.

What will be your corpus's real value after 30 years of consistent investment? On paper, earning 8.25% over 30 years looks strong, but the corpus also needs to account for inflation, which remains 4-5% in India, reducing the real rate to 3-4%, according to Chhabra.

“So, while a ₹5,000 monthly contribution may build a corpus of around ₹80 lakh over three decades, its actual purchasing power would feel closer to ₹20-25 lakh in real terms,” he said. However, this doesn’t diminish PF’s strength, as it continues to provide stability and tax-free compounding.