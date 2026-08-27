EPF calculator: How a 30-year-old can build a retirement corpus of ₹4 crore with an annual interest rate of 8.25%

Let’s use an EPF calculator to see how a 30-year-old can accumulate over ₹4 crore as a retirement corpus. The calculation requires several assumptions about salary, contributions, interest, and retirement. We used Bajaj Finserv’s EPF calculator during the estimation.
Let’s assume that the person starts with a monthly basic salary and dearness allowance (DA) totalling ₹80,000. The employee starts contributing 12% of this amount towards the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). The employer’s contribution is calculated at 3.67%.
The calculator assumes a 6% salary increase every year. It uses an annual interest rate of 8.25%.
During the first year, the employee contributes ₹1,15,200. The employer adds ₹35,232, taking the total contribution to ₹1,50,432. After interest, the first-year closing balance becomes ₹1,62,843.
By Year 5, the annual employee contribution reaches ₹1,45,437. The closing balance reaches ₹10,72,501.
The balance continues rising alongside the assumed annual salary increase. At Year 10, the closing amount reaches ₹30,29,421. It increases to ₹64,23,631 by Year 15.
During Year 18, the closing balance stands at ₹94,91,845. It crosses ₹1 crore during Year 19, reaching ₹1,07,39,724.
The yearly employee contribution then equals ₹3,28,815. The employer contributes ₹1,00,563 during the same year. Their combined contribution for that year is ₹4,29,378.
By Year 20, the closing balance reaches ₹1,21,18,442. It rises to ₹1,53,19,393 during Year 22. The amount becomes ₹1,92,08,588 by Year 24.
The balance crosses ₹2 crore during Year 25. It reaches ₹2,14,52,630 after that year’s contribution and interest.
By Year 28, the closing balance becomes ₹2,96,18,431. It grows to ₹3,28,94,346 in Year 29. The Year 30 balance reaches ₹3,64,90,468.
The final accumulated maturity amount is ₹4,04,36,209. Total investment over the period amounts to ₹1,27,56,775. Total interest contributes another ₹2,76,79,434. The EPF calculator shows estimated returns rising much faster during later years.
The returns are indicative, and actual returns may vary. There could be possible effects from leap years and taxation.
The interest is assumed at 8.25%, compounded annually on each year-end balance. The calculator assumes this interest rate will remain unchanged until maturity. Therefore, the ₹4 crore projection depends entirely on the displayed assumptions remaining applicable.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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