How RTI can help you resolve your EPF issues
Navigating the complexities of provident fund claims can be daunting, especially when faced with rejection. Deepak Bhatter's experience sheds light on the crucial steps to take, including the powerful RTI application.
If you have worked with multiple employers and consolidated your provident fund accounts while switching jobs, you could face a rude shock when filing a withdrawal claim. This is one of the many reasons PF claims are rejected. Depending on the complexity, the process to resolve it could take months or even years.