The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday said it has launched a multi-location claim settlement facility towards ensuring uniform standards of service delivery across the country and optimum utilisation of its workforce during COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility will bring a paradigm shift by allowing its offices to settle online claims from any of its regional offices, across the country. All types of online claims i.e. provident fund, pension, partial withdrawal and claims and transfer claims can be processed under this novel initiative, EPFO said.

The EPF organization said to reduce the delays by uniformly distributing the claim settlement related workload nationwide, the organization has moved away from the existing system of geographical jurisdiction for claim processing by rolling out multi-location claim settlement facility.

The EPF organization said due to coronavirus pandemic many of its offices in Mumbai, Thane, Haryana and Chennai zones, which were operating with even less than skeletal staff, were facing disproportionate increase in claim receipt due to recently introduced COVID-19 advance. And hence, the claim pendency in these offices rose to higher levels leading to delay in claim settlement cycle while other offices, working with 50% workforce and with the help of recently introduced auto settlement mode could bring the claim settlement period down to 3 days for COVID-19 advances.

This facility will allow offices with lesser workload to share the burden of offices that have accumulated a higher level of pendency, due to COVID-19 restrictions. It enables fast-tracking of settlement process through most appropriate engagement of EPFO’s workforce in all its regional offices across the country.

The EPFO said, despite its functioning being adversely impacted due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organization is settling more than 80,000 claims amounting to ₹270 crore per working day since 1 April 2020. With multi-location claim facility the organization is set to achieve higher benchmarks in service delivery ensuring social security for its more than 6 crore subscribers during the time of crisis.

