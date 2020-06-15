EPF claims: EPFO launches multi location claim settlement facility

The EPF organization said due to coronavirus pandemic many of its offices in Mumbai, Thane, Haryana and Chennai zones, which were operating with even less than skeletal staff, were facing disproportionate increase in claim receipt due to recently introduced COVID-19 advance. And hence, the claim pendency in these offices rose to higher levels leading to delay in claim settlement cycle while other offices, working with 50% workforce and with the help of recently introduced auto settlement mode could bring the claim settlement period down to 3 days for COVID-19 advances.