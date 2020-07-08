EPF support for businesses and workers extended till August

The Union Cabinet today also announced an extension of a scheme under which the government pays the EPF contribution of employees and employers. Under this scheme, the central government pays 24 per cent of the monthly wages into EPF accounts below ₹15,000 per month, who are employed in establishments having up to one hundred employees, with 90 per cent or more of such employees earning monthly wages less than ₹15,000. This scheme will be now available till August.