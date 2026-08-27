EPF Coverage Missed For Eligible Workers? EPFO Opens Special Enrolment Window Till October 31, 2026

Employers who failed to enrol eligible workers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scheme in the past have another opportunity to regularise those records.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign (EEC) 2026, a special one-time window under which eligible employees who were left outside EPF coverage during the period April 1, 2009 to March 31, 2026 can be enrolled.
The campaign will remain open until October 31, 2026, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The campaign is meant for employees who should have been covered under EPF but were not enrolled during the specified period.
However, there is an important condition: the employee being declared under the campaign must be alive and continuing to work with the establishment on the date of declaration. Employees who have already left the establishment are excluded from the declaration.
EPFO has asked employers to review their employment and wage records to identify workers who may have been left out of EPF coverage during the eligible period.
The initiative is intended to help employers regularise past enrolment gaps while extending statutory social-security benefits such as provident fund, pension and related insurance benefits to eligible workers.
One of the key concessions under EEC 2026 concerns the employee's share of EPF contribution.
Where the employee's share was not deducted from wages during the earlier period, that employee contribution is waived under the campaign, subject to the applicable conditions.
The employer, however, has to remit the employer's share of contribution, along with applicable interest and administrative charges. A lump-sum damage of ₹100 is also applicable under the campaign.
This provides employers with a mechanism to address historical EPF enrolment gaps without having to recover the employee contribution from workers where it was never deducted from their wages.
The campaign can also be used by establishments facing certain quasi-judicial proceedings under the earlier EPF law or the Code on Social Security, subject to the prescribed conditions.
The process is online.
First, the employer has to generate a Universal Account Number (UAN) for each employee being declared under the campaign using face authentication through the UMANG app.
The employer then needs to access the EPFO Employer Portal and select the EEC-2026 module. Employee and employment details have to be entered, following which the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) is linked with the Temporary Return Reference Number (TRRN).
The employer then generates the EEC challan, makes the required payment and submits the final declaration using digital signature certificate (DSC) or eSign.
EPFO has urged establishments to use the limited window and complete the enrolment process before October 31, 2026.
For employers, the key takeaway is that EEC 2026 is a one-time compliance window, not a permanent relaxation. Businesses with historical payroll records should therefore check whether any eligible employees were left outside EPF coverage during the period covered by the campaign and take action before the deadline.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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