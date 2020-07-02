EPF covid-19 withdrawal: Know the process, tax implication and impact on corpus

“It has to be noted that it (withdrawal from EPF under covid) is like a non-refundable advance to EPF members. Hence, there shall be no tax implications as no income tax is applicable on any advance availed under the EPF Scheme. Consequently, no tax shall be deducted under Section 192A of the Income-tax Act by the EPF authorities on such advance facility availed by EPF members to fight covid-19 pandemic," said Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann.