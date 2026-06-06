EPF e-nomination can be considered invalid if you miss this key step — Here's what to do

EPFO has directed mandatory e-nomination for all its EPF members in accordance with the provisions of the EPF Scheme, 1952. Having a valid nomination in place ensures that EPF benefits can be transferred smoothly to the designated nominee in the event of the member's death.

Additionally, a clear nomination helps in avoiding dispute and legal complications among family members at the time of claiming EPF corpus. Since the nomination facility is available online through the EPFO portal, members can easily make the required submissions while sitting at home. However, an e-nomination is only considered valid if you e-sign it on time.

“E-nominations that are only filed and pdf not e-signed will not be considered for action in the event of demise of the member. E-Nomination becomes complete only when the pdf is esigned,” states the EPF e-nomination document.

How to eSign your EPF e-nomination? To make an EPF e-nomination valid, members must complete the e-sign process. After submitting nominee details, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to the EPFO member portal

Step 2: Go to the ‘Manage’ tab and then select ‘e nomination’

Step 3: Click on the 'E-sign' link and select the checkbox on the next page.

Step 4: Choose one of the two Aadhaar-based authentication options:

Aadhaar Number

Virtual ID (VID) Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID and press the verify button.

Step 6: An OTP will be sent to the member’s Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP and then press the submit button

Once the OTP is verified, the nomination details are saved in the EPFO database and the e-nomination process is completed.

How to generate a 16-digit Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) Members who want to use a Virtual ID for e-signing can generate one through the UIDAI website by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Virtual ID (VID) Generator' under Aadhaar Services

Step 3: Enter your12 digit Aadhaar number and captcha code

Step 4: Click ‘Send OTP’ and then enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number

Step 5: Choose either:

Generate a new VID

Retrieve an existing VID Once you follow all these steps, the 16-digit Virtual ID will be sent to your registered mobile number.

However, a member must note that if they have already generated a VID and then create another one, only the latest VID will remain valid. If you end up entering the older VID after a new one has been generated, that will result in an error message stating that the VID has expired.

Additionally, the e-nomination facility is available only to Aadhaar-verified UAN holders.

EPF nomination rules The rules are different when it comes to nominations under EPF and EPS. The EPF Act states that a family is:

Male employee: For them, his wife, children (married or unmarried), dependent parents, and widow of son and children, will be considered family.

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