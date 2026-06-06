EPF e-nomination can be considered invalid if you miss this key step — Here's what to do

EPFO has directed mandatory e-nomination for all its EPF members in accordance with the provisions of the EPF Scheme, 1952. Having a valid nomination in place ensures that EPF benefits can be transferred smoothly to the designated nominee in the event of the member's death.
Additionally, a clear nomination helps in avoiding dispute and legal complications among family members at the time of claiming EPF corpus. Since the nomination facility is available online through the EPFO portal, members can easily make the required submissions while sitting at home. However, an e-nomination is only considered valid if you e-sign it on time.
“E-nominations that are only filed and pdf not e-signed will not be considered for action in the event of demise of the member. E-Nomination becomes complete only when the pdf is esigned,” states the EPF e-nomination document.
To make an EPF e-nomination valid, members must complete the e-sign process. After submitting nominee details, follow these steps:
Step 1: Log in to the EPFO member portal
Step 2: Go to the ‘Manage’ tab and then select ‘e nomination’
Step 3: Click on the 'E-sign' link and select the checkbox on the next page.
Step 4: Choose one of the two Aadhaar-based authentication options:
Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID and press the verify button.
Step 6: An OTP will be sent to the member’s Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Step 7: Enter the OTP and then press the submit button
Once the OTP is verified, the nomination details are saved in the EPFO database and the e-nomination process is completed.
Members who want to use a Virtual ID for e-signing can generate one through the UIDAI website by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Virtual ID (VID) Generator' under Aadhaar Services
Step 3: Enter your12 digit Aadhaar number and captcha code
Step 4: Click ‘Send OTP’ and then enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number
Step 5: Choose either:
Once you follow all these steps, the 16-digit Virtual ID will be sent to your registered mobile number.
However, a member must note that if they have already generated a VID and then create another one, only the latest VID will remain valid. If you end up entering the older VID after a new one has been generated, that will result in an error message stating that the VID has expired.
Additionally, the e-nomination facility is available only to Aadhaar-verified UAN holders.
The rules are different when it comes to nominations under EPF and EPS. The EPF Act states that a family is:
Similarly, in the case of EPS, a family is defined as a spouse of the employee, a minor son or daughter of an employee, and an adopted son or daughter who was adopted before the death of a member.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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