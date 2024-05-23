EPF eases death claim process, physical claims allowed without Aadhaar. Details here
The new EPFO rules are tailored to address cases where a deceased member's information in the EPFO's UAN system (their provident fund account details) is accurate, but their Aadhaar data in the UID database is incorrect or missing altogether.
In May 2024, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) introduced new guidelines to simplify the process of handling physical claims for deceased EPF account holders. These guidelines eliminate the requirement to link an Aadhaar card, addressing the challenges field offices faced in verifying and updating the Aadhaar details of a deceased EPF subscriber’s death.