The EPF reform gives employers a chance to rethink retirement architecture

Amit HL
4 min read27 Jul 2026, 01:29 PM IST
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EPF offers stability and disciplined savings, while Corporate NPS complements it with diversified, market-linked wealth creation.
Summary
The EPF reform is more than a payroll change. It gives employers an opportunity to redesign retirement benefits by combining EPF's stability with NPS's growth potential and tax efficiency.

The recent EPF reform has brought renewed attention to an aspect of the Employees' Provident Fund that had long been overlooked. While the statutory mandatory contribution has always been linked to the prescribed wage ceiling of 15,000 ( 1,800 per month), many organisations continued contributing a flat 12% of higher wages for both employers and employees as an established payroll practice.

The reform effectively reaffirms this distinction. In doing so, it creates an opportunity that extends well beyond higher take-home pay.

For decades, retirement benefits in corporate India have been built predominantly around EPF. The renewed clarity around statutory versus voluntary contributions creates an opportunity to move beyond that single-product approach and rethink what a modern retirement architecture should look like.

Also Read | How much EPF can you withdraw? Check it online with these simple steps.

Retirement architecture is not about replacing one retirement product with another. It is about combining the strengths of different retirement products so each serves a distinct purpose. Viewed through that lens, the reform is less about payroll and more about redesigning retirement benefits for today's workforce.

Changing workforce

EPF has been the foundation of retirement savings for India's organised workforce for decades. It has helped millions build disciplined retirement savings through compulsory monthly contributions.

Today's workforce operates in a different financial environment. Longer careers, changing tax rules and access to market-linked retirement products mean employees increasingly expect retirement planning to combine compulsory savings with greater flexibility and long-term wealth creation.

A broader view of retirement planning

Retirement planning has evolved beyond relying on a single product. EPF continues to provide stability and disciplined long-term savings, while market-linked solutions such as Corporate NPS complement it by offering long-term wealth creation through diversified investments.

Corporate NPS is better viewed as a complement to EPF rather than a replacement for it. Besides offering tax advantages, it gives employees an opportunity to participate in market-linked retirement investing over long investment horizons.

However, in organisations following the traditional 12% EPF contribution structure, introducing a meaningful Corporate NPS contribution often resulted in higher overall retirement deductions that many employees found difficult to accommodate.

Also Read | EPS rules explained: Eligibility, withdrawal and pension

The renewed clarity around statutory EPF contributions changes that equation. It allows employers to redesign retirement benefits by combining the stability of EPF with the long-term growth potential of NPS, creating a more balanced retirement architecture.

Design opportunity

By limiting mandatory EPF contributions to the statutory level, the reform gives employers greater flexibility to redesign retirement benefits without significantly increasing employees' overall retirement commitment.

Perhaps the biggest advantage is that employers can redesign retirement benefits without asking employees to contribute more toward retirement each month. Instead of viewing EPF and NPS as competing products, organisations can begin treating them as complementary building blocks serving different retirement objectives.

For employers, this is about more than retirement planning. Benefit design increasingly influences how employees perceive the overall value of their compensation. A retirement structure that balances security, flexibility and tax efficiency can strengthen the employee value proposition without necessarily increasing compensation costs.

What this could look like in practice

Consider an employee with an annual CTC of 40 lakh. Traditionally, introducing Corporate NPS often required employees to allocate a larger share of their salary toward retirement, reducing take-home pay and limiting participation. The revised framework allows employers to combine statutory EPF with Corporate NPS while keeping the overall cost to company (CTC) unchanged.

Illustrative retirement benefit design

Illustrative ComparisonCurrent ApproachRedesigned Approach
Employer EPF 2.40 lakh 21,600
Employee EPF 2.40 lakh 21,600
Employer Corporate NPS 2.80 lakh 2.80 lakh
Total retirement deductionHighMuch lower
Retirement approachEPF-dominantEPF + NPS
Tax savingsLesserHigher
Employee flexibilityLimitedHigher
Take Home SalaryLesserHigher

The objective is not to reduce retirement savings but to diversify them. EPF continues to provide the foundation of retirement security while Corporate NPS introduces market-linked growth. Together they create a more balanced retirement framework.

Looking ahead

The significance of the EPF reform lies not in replacing EPF but in redefining its role. EPF can continue to serve as the payroll-linked foundation of retirement savings while market-linked solutions such as corporate NPS complement it with long-term growth, tax efficiency and greater employee choice.

Also Read | EPF 2026 rules: what's changed—and what hasn't

For HR leaders, the real opportunity isn't deciding between EPF and NPS. It is designing a retirement architecture where each product plays the role it is best suited for.

The reform may eventually be remembered not for reducing mandatory EPF contributions, but for prompting organisations to rethink how retirement benefits are designed in the first place.

Amit HL, founder and ceo, Floatr Wealth, an employee financial wellness platform

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