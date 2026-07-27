The recent EPF reform has brought renewed attention to an aspect of the Employees' Provident Fund that had long been overlooked. While the statutory mandatory contribution has always been linked to the prescribed wage ceiling of ₹15,000 ( ₹1,800 per month), many organisations continued contributing a flat 12% of higher wages for both employers and employees as an established payroll practice.
The EPF reform gives employers a chance to rethink retirement architecture
SummaryThe EPF reform is more than a payroll change. It gives employers an opportunity to redesign retirement benefits by combining EPF's stability with NPS's growth potential and tax efficiency.
The recent EPF reform has brought renewed attention to an aspect of the Employees' Provident Fund that had long been overlooked. While the statutory mandatory contribution has always been linked to the prescribed wage ceiling of ₹15,000 ( ₹1,800 per month), many organisations continued contributing a flat 12% of higher wages for both employers and employees as an established payroll practice.
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