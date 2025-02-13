Saying no to EPF isn’t easy—but it’s possible
Summary
- Opting out of EPF isn’t as simple as it seems. Some employees have the choice, but hidden clauses often take it away. Understanding the fine print can mean the difference between flexibility and missing out on long-term financial security.
The moment Mr. A landed his first job at a tech company, he started thinking about his salary structure. With an annual package of ₹12 lakh and a basic salary of ₹40,000 per month, he wondered if he really needed to contribute to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). Across town, Mr. B, newly employed at an MSME with a ₹5 lakh annual salary and a basic salary of ₹14,000 per month, had heard about the challenges of withdrawing EPF funds and wanted to know if he could skip it entirely.