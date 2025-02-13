Saying no to EPF isn’t easy—but it’s possible

The moment Mr. A landed his first job at a tech company, he started thinking about his salary structure. With an annual package of ₹12 lakh and a basic salary of ₹40,000 per month, he wondered if he really needed to contribute to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). Across town, Mr. B, newly employed at an MSME with a ₹5 lakh annual salary and a basic salary of ₹14,000 per month, had heard about the challenges of withdrawing EPF funds and wanted to know if he could skip it entirely.