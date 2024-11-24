EPF has issues. Can you say No to it?
Summary
- In 2023-24, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation rejected 8.7 million applications from individuals seeking to withdraw money from their EPF accounts.
Savings are meaningless if you cannot access them. When Dhairya Tanna, 33, tried to withdraw ₹3 lakh from his EPF account, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation rejected his application. The chartered accountant wanted to withdraw some money from his EPF account to purchase his first house. Despite submitting all the relevant documents, he says his claim was rejected on grounds of improper cheque image.