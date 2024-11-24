EPF has issues. Can you say No to it?

Typically, medium to large-size companies pay 12% of an employee’s basic pay (plus dearness and retaining allowances) to the EPFO every month, as required by the EPF Act. Alternatively, companies can pay just ₹1,800, or 12% of a ₹15,000 basic salary, towards an employee’s EPF account every month. The EPF Act allows companies the flexibility to choose either model. To be sure, this flexibility does not extend to employees.