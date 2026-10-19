EPF, EPS and EDLI: How employees earning up to ₹25,000 can check their eligibility and enrolment status

Employees earning up to ₹25,000 a month may now qualify for provident fund, pension and insurance benefits following the government’s decision to raise the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The revised limit came into effect on 17 September 2026, increasing the earlier ceiling of ₹15,000 a month.

The change is expected to bring more than 51 lakh additional employees under mandatory EPFO coverage. However, earning below the revised threshold does not, by itself, guarantee eligibility. Employees must meet the applicable scheme conditions, and those seeking coverage should check their eligibility with their employer.

Who can enroll under the revised EPFO wage ceiling? The revision is particularly relevant for employees who were previously excluded from EPF coverage solely because their monthly wages exceeded ₹15,000.

According to the Labour Ministry’s announcement, employees whose wages fall between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 and who meet the applicable eligibility conditions can now be enrolled in the statutory social security framework. The revised ceiling also affects the wage base used to calculate contributions, subject to the relevant scheme provisions.

Employees already enrolled in EPF should not assume that the change automatically means their contributions will rise in every case. The amount depends on their applicable wage base, existing membership status and the rules governing their contributions.

How can eligible employees enrol in EPF, EPS and EDLI? Employees who were excluded solely because their wages exceeded the earlier ceiling should first approach their employer’s human resources or payroll team. The employer will need to verify eligibility and complete the required enrolment and contribution formalities.

The practical steps are:

Check eligibility: Confirm that your monthly wages do not exceed ₹ 25,000 and that you meet the other applicable conditions. Contact your employer: Ask the HR or payroll team to verify your status and initiate enrolment under EPF and the associated schemes, where applicable. Complete required formalities: Provide the necessary identification and employment details, including Aadhaar and bank information where required. Verify contributions: Once enrolled, check your salary slip and EPF passbook to confirm that contributions are being recorded correctly.

The revised wage ceiling does not mean employees can independently sign up for all three schemes through a single public-facing registration form. Employers handle the relevant establishment-level enrolment and contribution reporting.

What benefits do EPF, EPS and EDLI provide? The revised ceiling expands access to three forms of social security, subject to the applicable rules.

Scheme What it provides Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Retirement savings built through employee and employer contributions, along with applicable interest. Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) Pension benefits for eligible members, subject to pension rules and qualifying service. Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Insurance protection linked to EPF membership, with benefits payable subject to scheme conditions.

For employees newly brought into the system, the change can mean building retirement savings while gaining access to pension and insurance protection that may previously have been unavailable through mandatory EPFO coverage.

Will PF contributions increase after the wage ceiling revision? The higher ceiling can increase the wage base used to calculate contributions for eligible employees. Under the revised framework, the contribution ceiling is ₹25,000 a month or the employee’s actual salary or wages, whichever is lower, subject to the applicable provisions.