EPF: From name to nationality – how can you make changes in your profile? Check details

As an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) subscriber, there could be a situation wherein you have to make some changes in your EPF account. The changes could relate to your name, date of birth (DOB), marital status, or even your nationality.

The entire process is explained here across different scenarios. And you can follow this guide to carry out changes in your EPFO profile.

I. What changes can be made without uploading documents? You can make changes in your profile, including your name, nationality, name of parents, marital status, date of joining, and date of leaving, without uploading documents when the conditions mentioned in III are satisfied.

II. Can the nationality be changed? The EPFO's latest guidelines stipulate that the nationality can only be changed in one of the two cases: when the nationality section is blank, and you want to make it ‘Indian’, and second, when you want to change from Indian to ‘international’.

III. When can these changes be made without uploading any documents? This can be done only when the UAN (Universal Account Number) was made active before 1 October 2017 and validated with Aadhaar.

IV. What if UAN was linked before 1 October 2017? The changes can be made when the UAN was made active before 1 October 2017, but only after the joint declaration has received the employer's approval.

V. When the UAN is not linked to Aadhaar, or there is no UAN? In one of these cases, when UAN is either not linked to Aadhaar or there is no UAN at all, then the physical joint declaration needs to be submitted to the employer, who will upload it and submit it to EPFO via the employer's account. Thereafter, the documents would reach EPFO's office.

VI. What if the company has closed permanently? In such a case, a joint declaration needs to be signed by one of the listed officials, such as a gazette officer, notary public, Member of Parliament (MP), post master, village panchayat leader, and be submitted to the EPFO office along with necessary documents.