EPF: How regular contributions build long-term wealth and financial freedom: Expert explains

For millions of salaried individuals, their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) plays a key role in building long-term economic security. Over time, a routine deduction from a monthly salary can grow into a substantial retirement corpus through regular contributions and compounding.

How can regular EPF contributions build wealth? EPF operates on a straightforward principle: consistent contributions over time compound into a substantial retirement corpus.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, explains, “EPF can become a strong retirement asset when given enough time to compound. Regular contributions create a steady base, while salary growth can increase the contribution and the eventual corpus over time. For example, at the current 8.25% interest rate, a ₹3,000 monthly contribution sustained for 30 years could grow to around ₹47 lakh, assuming the rate remains unchanged. The key is to stay invested and allow compounding to work. Premature withdrawals can reduce this benefit. EPF alone may not make you financially independent, but it can provide a strong foundation when combined with disciplined savings and other long-term investments.”

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This highlights how starting early and staying invested can allow even modest contributions to grow significantly over time. The longer the money remains invested, the greater the potential for compounding.

Why does avoiding premature withdrawals matter? The need for funds can arise at any time and force individuals to make premature withdrawals. Premature withdrawals can reduce the corpus available for retirement and interrupt the compounding process. A separate ‘emergency fund’ to avoid dipping into long-term savings and investments for unexpected expenses would be better than tapping the EPF.

Furthermore, EPF should not be considered as the only source of financial security. Individuals need to combine their EPF corpus with other long-term investments, such as mutual funds, adequate insurance, emergency savings, fixed deposits and prudent debt management to ensure that their corpus continues to grow.

Why is it important to build financial freedom? Financial independence is about having sufficient financial resources to combat life's challenges, especially when regular income stops in later years. Achieving financial freedom, however, does not necessarily require large investments from the outset.

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For salaried individuals, EPF can serve as a dependable foundation for retirement planning. By making regular contributions, avoiding unnecessary withdrawals and combining EPF with other investments, individuals can gradually build a solid financial cushion. In the long run, small, consistent steps today can help create greater financial stability tomorrow.