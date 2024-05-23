EPF: How to check your balance on passbook? A step-by-step guide

A key prerequisite for being able to use this facility is that the members should be registered on the unified member portal.

If you are an EPF (Employees Provident Fund) subscriber, and want to check your passbook or the status of your claim, you can comfortably do it online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The only prerequisite for this facility is that the members should be registered on the unified member portal.

And the passbook is made available after six hours of registration at unified member portal. Additionally, changes in the credentials get effective at the EPFO (Employees Provident Fund Organisation) portal after six hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take these steps to check the EPFO passbook 1. Visit the EPFO website (epfindia.gov.in) and click ‘for employees’ section given under ‘services’ on the top left slug on the blue ribbon at the top of the page.

2. Under ‘services’, you have to click ‘member passbook' which is given on the top of the list of options.

3. As you click ‘member passbook’, the system will take you to a fresh webpage with url: passbook.epfindia.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Here you are meant to enter UAN and password.

5. Also enter the captcha and clock the sign in.

6. The system will send a six-digit OTP to your phone number linked to Aadhaar.

7. Enter the OTP.

8. In case you did not receive the OTP, you can send the request again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. As the system accepts the password, your account details will be reflected on the EPF website.

It is worth mentioning that the passbook will reflect only the entries, which have been reconciled at the EPFO field offices.

How to withdraw money? The EPF subscribers who plan to withdraw money from their EPF accounts can apply for the claim online. For this, they need to ensure that they have activated their UAN and the phone number linked to UAN is functional. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, they should make sure that they have seeded relevant details in the EPFO database so that the claim goes through.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!