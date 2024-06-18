EPF: How to check your balance through the SMS facility? A step-by-step guide
Provident funds are government-mandated retirement savings programs in India, favored by salaried workers. Both employees and employers contribute to the EPFO account. Check your EPF balance via SMS by sending a message with your UAN to 7738299899 for the latest contribution details.
Provident funds are savings programs tailored to assist employees in building retirement funds, providing a secure and regulated investment avenue.