EPF: How to know your UAN? A step-by-step guide

The Universal Account Number ( UAN ) is the identity number for all EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) subscribers which works like PAN for income tax payers.

It works like a common identification ID for EPF subscribers who may have multiple employers in quick succession. This effectively means subscribers can have numerous member IDs given by as many employers but only one UAN.

It is quite useful for employees provident fund (PF) subscribers as they can access all their information relating to their account by entering their UAN number on the EPF website.

They can apply for withdrawal and check the status of their application with the help of this number.

Steps one has to take in order to get a UAN.

1. First of all, visit the EPF website with member interface with url.

2. Here, you have to go to ‘Important Links’ and click the option, ‘Know your UAN’.

3. The system will now ask for your ‘mobile number’ and ‘captcha’ as shown in the image below.

4. At this stage, the system will ask you to show your Name, date of birth, aadhaar/PAN/ member ID, and captcha.

5. Now, you will have to click ‘Show my UAN’ to reveal your UAN.

Activate your UAN

It is vital to remember that you need to activate your UAN if it is yet not activated. For this you need to go to this same EPF’s user interface website.

Here, you need to click on the option: ‘Activate your UAN’.

Now the system would ask for other details such as UAN, member ID, aadhaar, name, date of birth, mobile number and captcha. Now the system will generate an authorisation PIN.

You enter the PIN to activate the UAN.

However, it is imperative to note that the UAN, aadhaar number, name and date of birth should be available in EPFO records. Additionally, members should have a valid mobile linked to aadhaar number as per UIDAI records.

Also, member's aadhaar number, name, date of birth should be the same as member's aadhaar details.

