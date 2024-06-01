EPF: How to make correction in name, KYC and other details? A step-by-step guide

Earlier, employees’ provident fund (EPF) subscribers were supposed to submit a joint declaration form after getting it signed by the employer. But not anymore! They can fill the form and submit it online

If you are an EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) subscriber, and want to make changes in your account, you can do the same online without having to go fill a physical form.

Earlier, employees’ provident fund subscribers were supposed to submit a joint declaration form after getting it signed by the employer. But not anymore! They can fill it and submit the same online.

EPFO has even released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for enabling subscribers to fill the form online.

There are 11 changes which EPF subscriber can make online. These are member’s name, gender, date of birth, father’s or mother’s name, relationship, marital status, date of joining, reason of quitting, date of quitting, nationality and aadhaar.

These are the 11 parameters that you can change through online mode: 1. Member's name

2. Member’s gender

3. Date of birth

3. Father's / mother's name

4. Relationship

5. Marital status

6. Date of joining

7. Reason of quitting

8. Date of quitting

9. Nationality

10. Aadhaar

In order to carry out changes, EPF subscriber has to take the following steps:

Employees should follow these steps: 1. Visit you are supposed to go to the epfindia.gov.in portal.

2. Now, you must go to ‘For Employees’ under ‘Services’. Now click ‘Member UAN/ Online Service’.

3. A new screen will open where you are supposed to log in by entering 'UAN', 'password' and the 'captcha'.

4. Now, your EPF account page will open. Visit ‘Manage’ tab on the top left panel and click ‘Joint Declaration’.

5. Select ‘member ID’ in which you want to make a change.

6. Here you have to select the 'list of documents' to attach, and submit the same in order to carry out the change.

7. Once the request is accepted, it will be sent to the employer.

After the employer receives the request, it has to approve it by taking the series of steps as given below:

Employers should follow these steps: 1. The employer has to enter the employer ID.

2. Go to the member tab

3. Opt for 'joint declaration' change request.

4. They can check their records and accordingly, accept or reject the request.

5. Once the employer approves the request, it will be sent to the EPFO.

The steps given above are indicative. It is recommended for employees to exercise due caution and visit EPFO website and navigate through it to check the latest rules and provision that are applicable.

