EPF: How to submit nomination online? A step-by-step guide

If you are an Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscriber, you can submit your nomination details online. They do not need to submit any physical documents at all.

The process is quite straightforward. You only need to do the log-in on EPFO website, enter your details such as UAN, password and captcha details.

This is followed by the second-factor authentication which entails entering the OTP sent on mobile linked to aadhaar. After this, you are supposed to enter the details of the nominee and the total amount to be shared among nominee(s). It is vital that there could be more than one nominee.

Here we give a step-by-step guide to list out the entire process of entering the nomination details.

These are the steps that you need to follow: 1. Visit EPFO website ‘unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in’. Click ‘services’ and go to 'For Employees'.

2. Here you have to go to member UAN/ online services.

3. Now, you must enter the UAN, password and captcha.

4. Now you will receive OTP on the phone number linked to aadhaar. The sign in will be completed once you complete this ‘second-factor authentication’.

5. After the sign-in, you have to select 'e-nomination' given under 'manage tab'.

6. After this, the system will ask you to enter more details. You need to click the 'provide details' tab which appears on the screen.

7. The subscriber needs to click 'save'.

8. The system will prompt you to click 'yes' to update the family declaration.

9. It is at this stage that the subscriber is meant to add family details. It is vital to remember that you can add more than one nominee.

10. Now you can click nomination details to declare the total amount of shares. Click save EPF nomination.

11. The subscriber needs to click 'e-sign' to generate OTP.

12. Now you need to submit an 'OTP' sent on a mobile number linked with aadhaar.

Once all these steps are followed, the e-nomination is complete and no further physical documents are needed.

In other news, the government recently amended the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, thus offering withdrawal benefits for employees with less than six months of service.

According to a government statement, this amendment will benefit over seven lakh EPS members who leave the scheme in less than six months of service.