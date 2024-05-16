EPF: How to withdraw money from your PF account? Key questions answered
For withdrawal of your EPF money, you should ensure that you have seeded relevant details in the EPFO database. These details are as follows: Aadhaar, bank account number along with IFSC details and your Permanent Account Number (PAN).
If you are planning to withdraw money from your EPF account, you can apply for an online claim. Prior to doing so, make sure that you have activated your Universal Account Number (UAN) and the phone number linked to UAN is functional.