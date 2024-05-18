EPF claim settlement: In certain cases, physical claims can be settled without seeding Aadhaar. Details here
EPFO has released a circular detailing the settlement of physical claims in death cases. The numerous cases mentioned by the EPFO include a) Where incorrect member details are given in aadhaar, b) Unavailability of aadhaar in respect of pre-aadhaar death cases, c) Aadhaar got deactivated, d) others
Have you ever thought how would someone’s legal successor settle the claim with EPFO for their kin, now deceased, when his aadhaar card details were found to be incorrect?