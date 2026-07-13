EPF interest 2025-26: Why your PF earns interest every month but gets credited once a year

Millions of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers are expected to see the 8.25% interest for FY2025-26 reflected in their passbooks this month. But one question continues to confuse many salaried employees: if the annual EPF interest rate is 8.25%, does the balance earn a fixed monthly return?

The answer is no.

Although EPFO calculates interest every month, it does not credit it monthly. Instead, interest is computed on the monthly running balance in a subscriber's EPF account throughout the financial year and is credited only once the annual interest rate is officially notified and the accounts are updated.

This is why your EPF passbook may not show any interest for several months, even though your retirement savings continue to grow.

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Interest is calculated on the monthly balance Under the EPF Scheme, interest is calculated every month on the balance available in a member's provident fund account. Since fresh employee and employer contributions are deposited every month, the balance keeps changing, and so does the amount on which interest is calculated.

A common misconception is that subscribers simply earn 8.25% divided by 12 every month. In reality, there is no fixed monthly payout. Each month's interest depends on the balance available in the account during that month, including new contributions that have been credited.

At the end of the financial year, EPFO adds together the interest calculated for each month and credits the total amount to the subscriber's account in one go. The annual credit generally happens after the government notifies the EPF interest rate for that financial year.

Why this matters for employees The annual credit mechanism does not mean your money remains idle during the year. Every eligible contribution starts earning interest once it is credited to the EPF account, allowing the retirement corpus to grow steadily through compounding.

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For subscribers, one practical takeaway is to periodically check their EPF passbook and ensure that employer contributions are being deposited on time. Delayed deposits can reduce the period for which contributions earn interest, affecting the overall corpus.

Employees should also not be alarmed if their passbook does not immediately reflect the year's interest. Until EPFO completes the annual crediting exercise, the accrued interest may not be visible even though it has been calculated internally.