EPF Interest 2026: When will 8.25% interest be credited to your account?

Millions of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers are closely tracking their account balances after the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) retained the interest rate at 8.25% for FY2025-26. As June progresses, many members are checking their passbooks to see whether the annual interest has been credited.

The question arises every year. While the interest rate is announced well before the end of the crediting process, the actual interest often takes weeks or even months to appear in member accounts. The gap frequently leaves subscribers wondering whether the credit has been delayed and when it is likely to reflect in their balances.

What is the current EPF interest rate? The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the EPFO, chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, recommended an annual interest rate of 8.25% on EPF accumulations for FY2025-26 at its meeting held on 28 February 2026.

The recommendation keeps the rate unchanged for a third consecutive year, following the increase from 8.15% in FY2022-23. For EPF subscribers, the decision means the scheme continues to offer one of the highest returns among government-backed retirement savings products.

The 8.25% rate applies to EPF balances maintained during FY2025-26. While interest is calculated on monthly running balances, it is credited annually after the necessary approvals and account-updation process are completed.

When can subscribers expect the interest credit? EPFO has not announced a specific date for crediting interest for FY2025-26. However, past trends offer some indication of the likely timeline.

Last year, the Finance Ministry approved the 8.25% interest rate in May 2025, following which EPFO began updating member accounts in June. By early July, the organisation had completed interest crediting for the majority of subscribers. The process was considerably faster than in some earlier years, when credits appeared only towards the latter half of the year.

If FY2025-26 follows a similar pattern, subscribers could begin seeing the interest reflected in their accounts over the coming weeks. However, the exact timeline will depend on when the government completes the approval process and how quickly EPFO carries out the account updates.

Why is there a gap between the interest-rate announcement and credit? The annual EPF interest rate is not automatically credited to member accounts once it is announced.

After the CBT recommends the rate, the proposal is sent to the government for approval. Only after the approval is received can EPFO begin the exercise of calculating and crediting interest across millions of accounts.

The process is significant in scale. EPFO manages one of the world's largest retirement savings systems, with more than seven crore active contributing members. Interest calculations have to account for contributions, withdrawals, transfers and other account activity before the final credit is reflected in individual passbooks.

Does a delay mean loss of interest? No.

A delayed passbook update does not affect the amount of interest earned by a subscriber. EPF interest is calculated on monthly running balances throughout the financial year and remains payable irrespective of when it becomes visible in the account.

In practical terms, a member does not lose interest simply because the credit appears later in the passbook. The delay is largely administrative and relates to the account-updation process rather than the accrual of interest itself.

This is why EPFO has repeatedly advised subscribers not to be concerned if the interest entry does not immediately appear after the rate is announced.

How can subscribers check their interest status? Subscribers can track whether the annual interest has been credited through the EPFO passbook portal by logging in with their Universal Account Number (UAN). Once the annual account update is completed, the interest amount is typically reflected as a separate entry in the passbook along with the updated account balance.