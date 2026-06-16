EPF interest at 8.25%: How your monthly interest is calculated and ways to check if it has been credited

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)'s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) approved an 8.25% EPF interest rate for FY2025-26 in March 2026. However, despite more than two months having passed since the announcement, the interest has yet to be credited to subscribers' accounts. Here's a look at how the monthly interest amount is calculated and how to check if the money has been credited.
The monthly EPF interest rate is calculated on the total balance in your EPF account including - employee contribution, employer’s contribution, and the balance already present in the account. The formula that is used is:
Monthly Interest = EPF Balance × (Annual Interest Rate ÷ 12)
Over the years, these monthly calculations keep accumulating.
For example, let's assume Nidhi earns ₹30,000 monthly (Basic + Dearness Allowance). As the EPF interest rate is 8.25%, her EPF interest would be as follows.
Employee contribution (12% of ₹25,000) = ₹3,000
Employer contribution to EPS (8.33% of ₹15,000, capped) = ₹1,250
Employer contribution to EPF = ₹1,750 ( ₹3,000 − ₹1,250)
Total monthly EPF contribution = ₹4,750 ( ₹3,000 + ₹1,750)
First month's contribution = ₹4,750
No interest is earned in the first month as interest is calculated at month-end.
Second month's contribution = ₹4,750
Accumulated EPF balance at the end of second month = ₹9,500 ( ₹4,750 + ₹4,750)
8.25% ÷ 12 = 0.6875%
Therefore,
EPF interest in the second month = ₹9,500 × 0.6875% = ₹65.31
Updated EPF balance at the end of the second month = ₹9,500 + ₹65.31 = ₹9,565.31.
EPF interest is computed on your monthly running balance throughout the financial year and is credited to your account in a lump sum after the government officially notifies the applicable interest rate.
Once the EPF interest rate is announced, it must be formally approved by the government. After that, the EPFO reconciles accounts and updates the records of millions of subscribers before crediting the interest. Since this process takes time, there is no fixed date for the interest credit.
According to the timeline, EPFO investors and subscribers are likely to expect their interest for the previous financial year to be credited between June and September 2026.
Although there may be a delay, all subscribers and investors will receive full interest payments.
The EPF interest payment generally takes place after the government gives its go-ahead to the CBT-recommended rates and notifies the same.
The entry for the interest credited does not appear in all EPF passbooks simultaneously.
EPF members can check whether interest for a particular financial year has been credited to their account through several channels, including:
EPF members should typically check for the last entry, which, in the case of interest credit, would reflect like this- “Int. Updated up to 31/03/2026”.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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