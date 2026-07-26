EPF interest credit delayed? What it means for your savings

Many EPFO members have begun seeing the annual interest for FY2025-26 reflected in their provident fund accounts from July 15, after the retirement fund body credited interest at the approved rate of 8.25% per annum.
Once the interest is credited, EPFO sends SMS alerts to members. The updated balance can also be viewed in the EPF passbook available on the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) unified member portal.
However, if you have not received a notification from EPFO yet, there's no need to worry. It does not mean your interest has not been credited or that you will received a lower amount. The interest crediting exercise is carried out in phases, so it may take some time before the updated balance and interest amount are reflected in every EPF member's account.
The annual interest rate of 8.25% works out to approximately 0.688% per month, according to a Cleartax report. Although the interest is calculated based on the monthly running balances, it is credited to EPF accounts once a year after the government notifies the interest rate.
Earlier this month, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the retirement fund body was processing interest amounting to over ₹1.44 lakh for around 34 crore member accounts, with updated balances expected to start reflecting by July 15, 2026.
No, a delay in the interest reflecting in your EPF passbook does not reduce the amount you earn like we discussed before. Since EPFO calculates interest on the monthly running balance in your account and credits it annually after the government notifies the interest rate, members will earn interest at 8.25%, irrespective of whether the credit becomes visible in July or a few months later.
In other words, the delay affects only the visibility of the interest in your account, not the amount you are entitled to receive.
However, there is one important exception. If you withdraw your EPF balance and close your EPF account just before the annual interest for that financial year is credited, you can lose interest for that period, as EPFO does not add provisional interest to accounts that are being closed.
For this exact reason, it's prudent for EPFO members to avoid making a full withdrawal before the yearly interest has been credited, particularly if you are doing the withdrawal during the months right after the financial year. Unless it's an emergency, if you follow this rule, it will ensure that you get the interest you are entitled to for the last year's contribution.
To check your EPF interest credit details, log into the official EPFO portal and navigate to your EPF passbook. Once interest if deposited, the last credit will show as ‘interest updated up to 15/07/2026’. Here's what to do next:
Members also have the facility to view and download their PF passbook via the Umang app available on both iOS and the Google Play Store.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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