EPF interest delays: How it impacts compounding and tax filing
Shipra Singh 5 min read 10 Nov 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Summary
- Interest delayed may not be interest denied. But EPF interest could still affect your savings and taxes.
Chennai-based Sudarshan Jain was in for a shock when he checked his Employee Provident Fund (EPF) passbook in August this year. Interest on his EPF for the financial year 2023 and 2024 had not been credited. The timeline coincided with his job change, so he was convinced that his account never got transferred from his previous to current employer.
