EPF interest delays: How it impacts compounding and tax filing

To explain with an example, if the interest rate on a ₹1,000 deposit is 8%, ₹80 is credited to the account at the end of year, which makes the new principal ₹1080 on which interest is earned over the next year. The interest in the second year would be ₹86.4. However, if the ₹80 interest payment in the first year is, say, delayed by two months, the depositor will earn 8% on the ₹1080 principal for 10 months, which would be ₹71.9 instead of ₹86.4.