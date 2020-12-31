EPF interest for 2019-20 to be credited soon: 5 things to know

The Labour Ministry has decided to notify 8.5% rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) accounts for 2019-20 after receiving the finance ministry's concurrence, Press Trust of India reported, citing a senior official said. "The labour ministry has decided to notify the 8.5% rate of interest for crediting the same into the account of over six crore subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)," the official told PTI.

Here are 5 things to know:

The interest rate would be officially notified in the government gazette following which retirement fund body EPFO would give directions for crediting the rate of return on EPF into the subscribers accounts.

This will benefit over six crore subscribers of EPFO. Both employees and employers together contribute 24% of the basic salary plus dearness allowance on a monthly basis towards the employee’s provident fund (EPF) run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Of the employer's 12% contribution, 8.33% goes towards pension corpus.

EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees in March this year had approved 8.5% interest rate on EPF for 2019-20. In September, EPFO had decided to split 8.5% interest into two installments of 8.15% and 0.35% but later the labour ministry decided to credit the entire 8.5% into subscribers' accounts in one go.

In case a member is taking a final settlement and the interest for the current year is not notified, interest is credited on the basis of the rate declared for the immediately preceding year.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had provided 8.65% of interest on EPF for 2018-19 to its around six crore subscribers.

(With Agency Inputs)