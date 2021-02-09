EPF interest tax may impact your retirement plans

Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) is a retirement account on a par with EPF. Employers do not contribute to it, but employees can voluntarily contribute to it. Such contributions do not enjoy any tax cut under Section 80C which EPF contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh per annum do. Despite that, VPF is attractive to some. This is because VPF earns the same interest as EPF and that interest is also tax-exempt (on contributions up to ₹2.5 lakh post Union budget 2021). Some employers have also set up exempted PF trusts for their employees. These act as a proxy for EPF and earn the same interest and have the same tax status.