EPF interest till 5L tax-free if employer does not contribute

It was announced in Budget 2021 that if an employee’s total contributions to his/her employees’ provident fund (EPF), and voluntary provident fund (VPF) accounts exceeded ₹2.5 lakh in a financial year, then the interest earned on the contributions in excess of the limit will be taxable, and the employee will bear the tax burden. Further, the budget said that in case there was no contribution by the employer to the EPF account, then interest earned from such accounts will be tax-exempt on deposits up to ₹5 lakh in a financial year.