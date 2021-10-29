EPF interest to be credited soon as govt gives nod: Report

An EPFO subscriber can check its EPF account balance by sending an SMS. The PF balance check number is 7738299899 and the text of the SMS format is “EPFOHO UAN ENG." So, an EPF account holder, who has its UAN number, is advised to send SMS in this format to 7738299899. On receipt of the SMS, the EPFO will reply to that SMS with the senders' PF account balance details.

