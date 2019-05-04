EPF interest to be credited soon. How to check your PF balance

For your retirement planning it is important to keep a track of all your savings and the balance lying in your employees provident fund (EPF) is one such reserve fund that can come in handy during a financial emergency.

Not just after retirement, your PF balance can also be used to pay for a marriage or medical emergency in the family, children’s education and purchase of property or repayment of housing loan.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which had announced an interest rate of 8.55% for the 2017-18, is expected to credit the interest for the last financial year soon.

The retirement fund body allows its subscribers to check PF account balance in four ways — SMS, missed call, EPFO website, and UMANG app. Before using it, make you sure you have registered on the EPFO site.

SMS:

EPFO members having a universal account number (UAN) and registered on the EPFO portal can SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG.

Missed call:

Registered users can also send a missed call to 011-22901406 after which they will get an SMS with details of PF account balance.

EPFO website:

Go to the EPFO website (www.epfindia.gov.in) and click on “For Employees" in the “Our Services" section. On the new page, click on “Member Passbook", where you will be asked to enter your UAN and password. Once you log in, your passbook showing both your and your employer’s contribution and the interest earned thereof will come up.

UMANG app:

Just like the EPFO website, you can also access your PF passbook on the UMANG app after logging in using your UAN and OTP.