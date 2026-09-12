EPF money withdrawal: When can employees claim their provident fund amount in advance?

There can be situations when you need to access your retirement savings before exiting the workforce, especially if you do not have enough money set aside for emergencies. These could include funding medical expenses, a family member's education or marriage, or even getting your house renovated.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows members to make partial withdrawals, known as EPF advances, for certain purposes, with eligibility conditions and limits on how often they can be claimed.
However, one must remember that if provident fund is withdrawn before completing five years of continuous service and the withdrawal amount exceeds ₹50,000 in a financial year, it becomes taxable. Here are some of the circumstances in which employees can withdraw their PF savings in advance.
One of the biggest changes concerns how much of their provident fund corpus employees can withdraw if they resign without having another job offer or lose their job for any other reason.
EPF members can now withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance immediately after losing or leaving a salaried job. Meanwhile, the remaining 25% of the EPF balance will become available only after you complete 12 months of continuous unemployment.
For education-related expenses for themselves or their family members, EPFO members are allowed to make advance withdrawals. This facility can be availed up to 10 times during the entire EPF membership.
Medical treatment falls under the essential-needs category, with the revised rules giving individuals greater flexibility to use their EPF savings for urgent or substantial medical expenses.
Unlike some other withdrawal categories, illness-related withdrawals are not subject to a fixed limit on the number of times a member can seek an advance, subject to the applicable rules.
Salaried employees can also withdraw funds for marriage expenses of self or eligible family members. Such withdrawals are permitted up to five times during the EPFO membership period.
Yes, the retirement fund body allows members to make advance withdrawals for several housing-related purposes, which can include the following reasons:
Withdrawals for such purposes can be made up to five times during the EPFO membership, subject to eligibility conditions.
EPFO members can also apply for EPF advances under certain special circumstances notified by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF. Such withdrawals are allowed up to two times in a financial year.
According to the EPFO’s latest guidance, members who have completed 12 months of EPF membership can withdraw up to 75% of their total EPF balance as an advance. This includes the employee’s and employer’s contributions, along with accrued interest.
However, the amount a member can actually withdraw depends on the purpose of the advance and the eligibility conditions applicable to that category.
If EPF is withdrawn before completing five years of continuous service and the withdrawal amount exceeds ₹50,000, TDS is deducted at 10% provided the employee has furnished PAN details.
If PAN is not available, then TDS (tax deducted at source) may be applicable at a higher rate of 20%, according to a Cleartax report.
However, employees whose total taxable income, including the EPF withdrawal amount, falls below the taxable limit can submit Form 121 to avoid TDS deduction. In such cases, no TDS is deducted if the form is validly submitted.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.