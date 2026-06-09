EPF nomination: How to check, add and validate your nominee online | A step-by-step guide

All EPF members must register a nominee under the EPF Scheme, 1952, to ensure smooth settlement of benefits upon the member's death. Members can check nominee status and complete e-nomination online, ensuring to e-sign the document for it to be valid.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated9 Jun 2026, 08:03 AM IST
EPF Members Urged to Complete E-Nomination Process Online
EPF Members Urged to Complete E-Nomination Process Online

Registering an EPF nominee is a mandatory requirement under the EPF Scheme, 1952, for all EPF members to nominate a beneficiary. It helps ensure a smooth and hassle-free settlement of provident fund benefits in the event of the beneficiaries death. An EPFO members can easily check whether a nominee has already been registered and, if not, complete the e-nomination process online through the EPFO portal. Here's all you need to know:

How to check whether you have added a nominee in your EPF account

  • Visit to the official EPFO Unified Portal for EPF members.
  • Use your credentials to log-in and then enter the captcha.
  • You will find Manage tab at the top of the screen and then choose the e-nomination from the drop down.
  • If you have already added a nominee, the detail will appear automatically
  • You can also verify the nomination status through the ‘View’ or ‘Nomination History’ section.

Also Read | EPF e-nomination can be considered invalid if you miss this key step
  • If the status shows ‘Nomination Successful’, it means the nominee details have been successfully recorded in the EPFO system. If not, the nomination process may be incomplete or pending.
  • If the nominee is not added, you can simply follow the steps to file e-nomination.

How to add nominee to your EPF account:

  • Under the Manage tab again again click on E-nomination from the drop-down list.
  • If your profile details (such as current address and profile photo) are not updated, the system will prompt you to update them first
  • Under the Family Declaration section, the system will ask, “Having Family?”
  • Select Yes if you have a surviving family (spouse, children, or dependent parents) and No if you are unmarried or have no legal family to add.
  • Enter the required details for the family members you are nominating, including their Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, relationship to you, and address.
  • Upload a digital passport-sized photograph of the nominee (the file size must be under 100 KB).

Also Read | Provident Fund guide: What are EPF, VPF and how to check your PF passbook
  • If you want to nominate more than one person, click Add Row or Add Family Details.
  • Once all nominees are entered, click Save Family Details

Ensure you e-sign the e-nomination as without it your claim shall not be entertained

“E-nominations that are only filed and pdf not e-signed will not be considered for action in the event of demise of the member. E-Nomination becomes complete only when the pdf is e-signed,” says the EPF eNomination document.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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