EPF nomination: Why updating your nominee after marriage and other life changes is important

Several employees regularly check their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance, but the nominee details linked to the account often receive far less attention. It is one of those important financial tasks that is easy to postpone. However, if something unexpected happens, an outdated or incorrect nomination could make it more difficult for family members to access the EPF savings without delays.

Many employees nominate someone when they join their first company and then never review the details again. But life circumstances can change significantly over the years. You may get married, have children or lose a family member who was originally named as the nominee. If these changes are not reflected in your EPF records, your family could face unnecessary paperwork while making a claim.

Also Read | How changing jobs affects your EPF account and balance portability

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows members to update their nomination details online through the Unified Member Portal using their Universal Account Number (UAN). If Aadhaar is linked and the required KYC information has been completed, the process can be carried out online. Yet, many employees continue to have nomination details that were entered several years earlier.

It is also important to understand the purpose of a nominee. A nominee is the person entitled to receive the EPF amount after the death of the member, subject to the applicable EPF rules. A valid nomination helps the EPFO identify the person entitled to receive the money and can make the settlement process smoother. In the absence of a valid nomination, the family may have to go through a more time-consuming process to establish the claim.

Marriage is among the most common reasons for reviewing EPF nomination details. An employee who nominated their parents when beginning their first job may later wish to nominate a spouse or children. Similarly, the nomination should be reviewed after divorce, remarriage or the death of an existing nominee.

Some employees also believe that having a Will makes it unnecessary to update their EPF nomination. However, the two have different purposes. A Will deals with the distribution of a person's assets, while an EPF nomination helps the EPFO process claims according to the applicable rules. Keeping both documents updated can help reduce confusion and possible delays.

Another common assumption is that changing jobs automatically updates nomination details. This is not necessarily the case. While the UAN generally remains the same when an employee changes eligible employment, members should still log in to their EPF account from time to time and verify that their personal information, KYC details and nomination records remain correct.

Also Read | When does EPF stop earning interest? EPFO explains rules for inoperative account

While reviewing the nomination, employees should also check whether their registered mobile number, Aadhaar, PAN and bank account information are accurate. Even minor errors in these details can delay claims or result in additional follow-up at a time when the family may already be facing emotional and financial difficulties.

Updating an EPF nominee does not have to become an annual exercise. However, it should be included in your financial checklist whenever a major life event takes place, such as marriage, the birth of a child, divorce, remarriage or the death of a nominee. A few minutes spent reviewing these details today could save family members weeks of paperwork in the future.