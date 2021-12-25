EPF online: EPFO recommends 6 simple steps to transfer provident fund (PF)

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

EPF online: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been taking different initiatives to simplify its services. In its bid to push Digital India programme, EPFO has been busy bringing its various services on the digital platform. Now, an EPFO member can avail most of the EPFO services online by simply logging in at EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface. EPF transfer online is one of the EPFO services that can be done online by logging in at the EPFO member portal. To make provident fund or PF account transfer online more simple, EPFO has suggested 6 simple steps from its official twitter handle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EPF online: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been taking different initiatives to simplify its services. In its bid to push Digital India programme, EPFO has been busy bringing its various services on the digital platform. Now, an EPFO member can avail most of the EPFO services online by simply logging in at EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface. EPF transfer online is one of the EPFO services that can be done online by logging in at the EPFO member portal. To make provident fund or PF account transfer online more simple, EPFO has suggested 6 simple steps from its official twitter handle.

Now, an EPF account holder can transfer one's PF account online without roaming around its previous and current employer’s office. As per the EPFO claims, after following the given 6 simple steps, an EPF account holder will be able to continue investing in one's retirement fund. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Now, an EPF account holder can transfer one's PF account online without roaming around its previous and current employer’s office. As per the EPFO claims, after following the given 6 simple steps, an EPF account holder will be able to continue investing in one's retirement fund. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

How to transfer EPF online via EPFO member portal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The provident fund regulator body has recently tweeted about the online EPF account transfer advising below-mentioned 6 simple steps to the EPFO subscribers:

1] Login at EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ — and login with UAN and password;

2] Go to 'Online Service' and click at 'One Member One Account (Transfer Request)'; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Verify 'Personal Information' and 'PF Account' for present employment; {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

4] Click at 'Get Details', PF account details of previous employment would appear;

5] Choose either 'Previous Employer' or 'Current Employer' for attesting the form; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] Click at 'Get OTP' to receive OTP on your UAN registered mobile number. Enter OTP and click on 'Submit' button.

After attestation by the recruiter you have chosen, the EPFO will transfer your EPF account online enabling you and your new recruiter to continue the monthly EPF contribution in your existing EPF account.