EPF Passbook: How to check if your monthly PF contribution is credited? What happens when you change jobs? Explained

For millions of salaried employees, retirement security depends on provident fund deposits. Every month, employers deduct salary and deposit it into each employee’s EPF account. A share also goes towards EPS (Employees’ Pension Scheme).

However, employees overlook whether these contributions arrive correctly. Small errors or missing deposits can accumulate over the years. Unnoticed discrepancies could reduce the pension benefits after retirement.

Regular passbook checks help identify problems early. Online records show contributions made by employees and employers. It allows monthly EPS entries to be compared with salary-slip deductions.

How to check your passbook Visit passbook.epfindia.gov.in and enter your UAN and password. Complete Captcha, then select ‘Sign in’. Choose the member ID linked to your current or previous employer. Next, select ‘View passbook’ and find the EPS contribution column. Compare monthly EPS deposits with the corresponding salary slip deduction.

Check whether entries appear consistently for every working month. Review the credited amounts and confirm they match your records. Missing or incorrect entries should not remain unnoticed for long periods.

Under standard wage limits, the monthly EPS contribution is capped at ₹1,250. This limit should be considered while reviewing entries against salary information.

Making this check habitual strengthens transparency around retirement savings. It also keeps employees informed about their long-term financial position. A quick monthly audit can protect pension records and provide valuable peace of mind.

What happens when you change jobs? Changing jobs does not change your UAN. Your new employer creates a Member ID linked to that UAN. This keeps employment records linked to a single retirement account.

Give your 12-digit UAN to your new employer during onboarding. Complete Form 11 to connect your PF history. Ensure your name, birth date and Aadhaar details match across employer records. Mismatched information can cause transfer requests to be rejected.

What happens to your EPF balance? Transfer your EPF balance between the old and new Member IDs. Use Form 13 through the Unified EPFO Member Portal. Transferring allows compound interest to continue uninterrupted.

Your EPS pension service history accumulates. Workers with under 10 years’ service have two choices. They can transfer service through an EPS Scheme Certificate or withdraw the pension amount.

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After 10 years’ service, pension money cannot be withdrawn. Employees need a Scheme Certificate to claim a monthly pension after reaching 58.

Withdrawal and tax rules Full PF withdrawal is allowed after unemployment for more than two consecutive months. Anyone joining a new company should transfer their balance instead.

Withdrawals before five years’ continuous service are fully taxable. Service across previous employers is combined when calculating this period. Transferring the balance avoids this tax liability.