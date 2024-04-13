EPF passbook: How to withdraw EPF balance online? A step by step guide?
EPF withdrawal: The EPF subscriber can apply for partial withdrawal for a range of purposes which include marriage of self or child, medical needs, house purchase, home loan repayment, or house renovation
EPF withdrawal: If you are an Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriber, then you are allowed to withdraw funds from your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. As per the EPF withdrawal rules, EPF account holders are allowed to withdraw money from their EPF account balance either partial or full, based on their eligibility.