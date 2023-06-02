EPF passbook interest not updated? EPFO has this important message for you

EPF passbook interest not updated? EPFO has this important message for you1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 01:45 PM IST
India's state-run retirement fund manager, EPFO, has raised the interest rate on employees' provident fund to 8.15% for FY23. EPF subscribers can access their passbook online through the EPFO website or mobile app to check their interest credited to their PF account
EPF subscribers may soon see their interests being reflected in their accounts. The method to check whether your interest is credited to your PF account or not -- is through a passbook where the details of your provident fund balance are displayed. The passbook can be availed online from the EPFO website.
