NEW DELHI : Making it easier for pensioners to check their passbook and even update their Jeevan Pramaan Patra or life certificate from their mobile phones, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows subscribers to access 16 different services on the UMANG app.

"To ensure safe and secure delivery of its services at the door steps on its 66 lakh pensioners, EPFO brought the facility of 'View Pensioner Passbook' as well as updation of Jeevan Pramaan Patra on UMANG app," the EPFO said adding that both the services receive enthusiastic responses from existing pensioners.

During the COVID-19 pandemic period from April to July 2020, 18.52 lakh API hits were received on View Pensioner Passbook service while 29,773 API hits were recorded on updating Jeevan Pramaan Patra service.

To avail these services you need an active UAN (Universal Account Number) and a mobile number registered with the EPFO.

On the UMANG app, where 90% users come looking for EPFO related services, one can raise a claim, track claim and also know the status of the claim raised. Data from the retirement funds body shows that during the COVID-19 pandemic period from April to July 2020, a total of 11.27 lakhs claims were filed online through UMANG app, an increase of 180% as compared to pre-Covid 19 period from December 2019 to March 2020, where only 3.97 lakhs claims were submitted through the app.

The most popular service availed by members through UMANG App is 'View Member Passbook'.

"With smartphone penetration rising in India, EPFO has been able to extend access of its services to its members through mobile governance, thereby bridging the digital divide," EPFO said.

