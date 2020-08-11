EPF pensioners can check passbook, update Jeevan Pramaan Patra on UMANG app

On the UMANG app, where 90% users come looking for EPFO related services, one can raise a claim, track claim and also know the status of the claim raised. Data from the retirement funds body shows that during the COVID-19 pandemic period from April to July 2020, a total of 11.27 lakhs claims were filed online through UMANG app, an increase of 180% as compared to pre-Covid 19 period from December 2019 to March 2020, where only 3.97 lakhs claims were submitted through the app.