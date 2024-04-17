EPF rule change: Now you can claim partial withdrawal up to ₹1 lakh for medical treatment
The Employees’ Pension Fund Organisation (EPFO) has deployed the change in the application software on April 10 this year. The rule change has received the nod of Central Provident Fund Commissioner, the circular issued by pension fund body informs.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has ordered to enhance the existing eligibility limit of 68J claims for withdrawal from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh now.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message