EPF Scheme 2026: Can employers cap EPF contribution at ₹1,800? Here's what the law says

Following the EPF Scheme 2026, there has been ongoing debate over whether employers should restrict Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions to ₹1,800 per month. In a detailed post on X, Labour Law Reporter (LLR) said many HR, payroll and finance teams are asking whether employers can now restrict their PF contribution to ₹1,800 per month.
According to LLR, “The real legal position depends on the Code on Social Security, 2020, the EPF Scheme, 2026, the wage ceiling notification, exempted trust rules, settlements, service conditions, and court rulings.”
LLR pointed out that the statutory wage ceiling continues to remain ₹15,000 per month for EPF purposes.
It explained, “The wage ceiling for Chapter III remains ₹15,000 per month. 12% of ₹15,000 equals ₹1,800 each from the employer and employee. This is the default statutory contribution unless a notified 10% category applies. The wage ceiling is the default rule, not the only possible rule.”
This means ₹1,800 continues to be the default statutory employer contribution based on the current wage ceiling. However, that does not automatically allow every employer to reduce higher PF contributions.
One of the key points LLR highlights is that many discussions confuse three distinct legal concepts.
This refers to the mandatory contribution calculated on wages up to the statutory ceiling of ₹15,000.
LLR noted, “Employee and employer may jointly opt in writing for contribution on wages above the ceiling.”
Where such a joint option exists, contributions above ₹15,000 are based on mutual agreement and may continue to bind both parties.
The post also clarified, “An employee may voluntarily contribute more. The employer is not statutorily bound to match the excess unless another legal source requires it.”
In simple terms, VPF is different from higher employer contributions. Employees can contribute more voluntarily, but employers are not automatically required to contribute an equal additional amount unless a contract, settlement or another legal obligation exists.
According to LLR, “Not as a blanket rule.”
The post states, “An employer may consider prospective capping only where a higher contribution was purely voluntary, no written joint option exists, no trust rule requires contribution on actual wages, no settlement, award or service condition protects higher PF, and no accrued benefit is being reversed.”
However, LLR cautioned that “unilateral reduction becomes risky” where:
The post also referred to judicial precedents to explain the legal position.
Citing Marathwada Gramin Bank Karamchari Sanghatana vs Management of Marathwada Gramin Bank (2011), LLR said, “Past payment above the ceiling does not always create a perpetual obligation. If service rules limit liability to the statute, the employer may not be forced to continue excess contributions forever.”
Referring to Madura Coats Employees Union vs RPFC (1998), the post stated, “In an exempted establishment, superior trust benefits could not be diluted by simply applying the wage ceiling without the required permission.”
LLR added that the real question is not whether ₹1,800 is mentioned in the Scheme but “what is the source of the higher contribution.”
The post also highlighted an important employee protection under Section 124.
According to LLR, “The Social Security Code also protects employees from reduction of wages or benefits merely because the employer has statutory contribution liability. This becomes relevant where employers try to restructure wages or benefits to neutralise PF impact.”
LLR concluded in a post, “The EPF Scheme, 2026 does not create a universal right to suddenly reduce employer PF contribution to 1,800. ₹1,800 is the statutory floor at the present wage ceiling - not always the contractual, trust-based, settlement-based, or exempted-trust ceiling.”
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. The views expressed are those of the expert and not of Mint.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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