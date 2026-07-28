EPF Scheme 2026: Got married? Your past PF nomination is now invalid — key FAQs answered

If you got married but haven't updated the nomination in your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account, you may be in for an unpleasant surprise.

Under the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, a nomination made before marriage no longer remains valid once an EPF member marries and acquires a “family” under the scheme.

This means your earlier nominee is no longer legally entitled to receive your EPF benefits unless you submit a fresh nomination.

Here's what the rules say and what salaried employees need to know.

What are the key changes in the EPF Scheme 2026 for nomination? According to Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd., the scheme places greater emphasis on the concept of “family” while determining the validity of nominations.

“With regard to the 2026 scheme, an EPF member who made a nomination prior to marriage will have that nomination become invalid if the member later marries and starts a family. In this case, the member must make a new nomination,” he said.

Maurya added that updating a nomination has become easier through the EPFO's online e-Nomination facility, which allows members to make changes digitally with minimal documentation.

Why does marriage invalidate your earlier EPF nomination? According to Maurya, any nomination made in favour of an individual outside the EPF-defined family becomes invalid after that member marries and therefore ‘acquires’ a family.

It is assumed that marriage fundamentally alters social and financial responsibility, and the law intends to safeguard the member’s family, who are the member's immediate dependents.

He also emphasised that employees should not assume the nomination made when they joined an organisation will remain valid throughout their employment. Instead, they should review and update their nomination after major life events, especially marriage.

Can you nominate only your spouse after marriage? No.

Maurya clarified that an EPF member is not required to nominate only the spouse. Members can nominate family members recognised under the EPF Scheme, including:

Spouse

Children

Dependent parents

Other eligible family members, wherever applicable under the scheme He added that an EPF member can also split the EPF balance among multiple family nominees by specifying the percentage share each nominee should receive.

Why is updating your EPF nomination important? Maurya said updating the nomination ensures that EPF benefits are paid to the intended beneficiaries after the member's death.

If the nomination is outdated or missing, the settlement process may take longer, require additional documentation, and could even lead to disputes among legal heirs. He also recommended reviewing the nomination after major life events such as:

Marriage

Divorce

Birth or addition of a family member

Death of a nominee or family member “Since EPF is one of the largest retirement savings for most salaried employees, keeping the nomination updated should be part of regular financial planning,” he said.

How can you update your EPF e-nomination? Maurya said the e-nomination process is entirely online and can be completed in a few steps:

Log in to the EPFO Member Portal using your UAN and password.

Make sure your Aadhaar is linked and verified with your UAN.

Go to “Manage” and click “E-Nomination.”

Enter family details, add one or more eligible nominees, and specify the percentage share for each nominee.

Verify the request using Aadhaar-based OTP authentication.

Can you submit a physical EPF nomination? Yes, but only in limited situations.

According to Maurya, physical nomination may still be permitted in certain cases through the employer or the EPFO office, subject to applicable guidelines.

However, he recommended using the online e-Nomination facility wherever possible for a faster and smoother process.