EPF Scheme 2026: Got married? Your past PF nomination is now invalid — key FAQs answered

If you got married but haven't updated the nomination in your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account, you may be in for an unpleasant surprise.
Under the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, a nomination made before marriage no longer remains valid once an EPF member marries and acquires a “family” under the scheme.
This means your earlier nominee is no longer legally entitled to receive your EPF benefits unless you submit a fresh nomination.
Here's what the rules say and what salaried employees need to know.
According to Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd., the scheme places greater emphasis on the concept of “family” while determining the validity of nominations.
“With regard to the 2026 scheme, an EPF member who made a nomination prior to marriage will have that nomination become invalid if the member later marries and starts a family. In this case, the member must make a new nomination,” he said.
Maurya added that updating a nomination has become easier through the EPFO's online e-Nomination facility, which allows members to make changes digitally with minimal documentation.
According to Maurya, any nomination made in favour of an individual outside the EPF-defined family becomes invalid after that member marries and therefore ‘acquires’ a family.
It is assumed that marriage fundamentally alters social and financial responsibility, and the law intends to safeguard the member’s family, who are the member's immediate dependents.
He also emphasised that employees should not assume the nomination made when they joined an organisation will remain valid throughout their employment. Instead, they should review and update their nomination after major life events, especially marriage.
No.
Maurya clarified that an EPF member is not required to nominate only the spouse. Members can nominate family members recognised under the EPF Scheme, including:
He added that an EPF member can also split the EPF balance among multiple family nominees by specifying the percentage share each nominee should receive.
Maurya said updating the nomination ensures that EPF benefits are paid to the intended beneficiaries after the member's death.
If the nomination is outdated or missing, the settlement process may take longer, require additional documentation, and could even lead to disputes among legal heirs. He also recommended reviewing the nomination after major life events such as:
“Since EPF is one of the largest retirement savings for most salaried employees, keeping the nomination updated should be part of regular financial planning,” he said.
Maurya said the e-nomination process is entirely online and can be completed in a few steps:
Yes, but only in limited situations.
According to Maurya, physical nomination may still be permitted in certain cases through the employer or the EPFO office, subject to applicable guidelines.
However, he recommended using the online e-Nomination facility wherever possible for a faster and smoother process.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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