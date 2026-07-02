New EPF Scheme 2026 comes into effect: Here's what changes and what remains the same for EPFO subscribers, explained

The government's new EPF Scheme 2026 has come into effect as part of the Social Security Code 2020. Today, we explore and explain how and what has changed for EPFO subscribers and what remains the same.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated2 Jul 2026, 07:39 PM IST
The government's new EPF Scheme 2026 has comes into effect as part of the Social Security Code 2020.
The government's new EPF Scheme 2026 has comes into effect as part of the Social Security Code 2020. (Pixabay)

The new Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme 2026 has come into effect this week and introduced a slew of changes for EPF subscribers, including updated rules for partial withdrawals. Notified by the Centre as part of its implementation of the Social Security Code 2020, it replaces the erstwhile EPF Scheme 1952.

The new EPF Scheme is in line with the existing provident fund framework and retains the core structure while enhancing digital compliance, improving transparency, reducing paperwork, supporting the updated labour codes and simplifying processes.

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Overall, it aims to improve financial flexibility for the users while allowing better access to funds even before leaving employment. Today, we explore and explain how and what has changed for EPFO subscribers and what remains the same.

EPF Scheme 2026: What has changed for you?

  • Partial withdrawals allowed: The new rules allow partial withdrawals for members for a number of reasons, with a mandate for 25% minimum balance to be maintained in your EPF account. In effect, subscribers can withdraw between 50% and 75% of their corpus. For example, a subscriber with 1 lakh total balance (employee and employer contributions), is eligible to withdraw up to 75,000 as partial withdrawal while keeping 25,000 as minimum balance in the EPF account.
  • Conditions for partial withdrawals: The new scheme provides a number of conditions under which you are eligible to withdraw partial funds from your EPF account — i.e. medical treatment, education, marriage, housing, etc. (Check full table below for details).

Also Read | EPF withdrawal guide: Eligibility, rules, limits, forms, top FAQs answered
  • Higher voluntary contribution: The scheme allows employees to increase their voluntary provident fund (VPF) contribution above the previous 12% ceiling, with employers having the option to make matching contributions. It adds that these are not permanent and can be reduced or discontinued later by both parties.
  • KYC made mandatory: The EPF Scheme, 2026 requires members to provide their Aadhaar, PAN and Aadhaar-linked bank account details to enable digital processing of claims and other services. This is to ensure online claims for partial withdrawal, and other services are seamless.
  • Withdraw PF while still employed: You can withdraw PF partially while employed via Form 31 (Advance) for specific purposes: medical emergency / treatment, marriage (self / children), house purchase or construction. However, full withdrawal (Form 19) is only allowed after leaving service — resignation + 2 months unemployment.

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EPFO: What are the eligible reasons for partial withdrawal?

The new EPF Scheme 2026 lists several conditions under which a subscriber is eligible for partial withdrawal. Check the same as detailed below:

Withdrawal ReasonEligibility RequirementMaximum Amount AllowedKey Condition
Medical treatmentAfter 12 months of membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceFor self or family members
EducationAfter 12 months of membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceAllowed up to 10 times during membership
MarriageAfter 12 months of membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceAllowed up to 5 times during the membership of the fund
HousingAfter 12 months of membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceFor purchase, construction, repairs or home loan repayment
Special circumstancesAfter 12 months of membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceSubject to approval under EPF rules
Exit from employmentEven before 12 months membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceMaximum 2 withdrawals in a financial year

EPFO: What has not changed for EPF subscribers?

  • No need to apply for transition: The new scheme ensures a smooth transition for existing EPF subscribers, who will automatically become members under the EPF Scheme, 2026. There will be no impact on their accumulated corpus, and eligible new employees will continue to be brought under EPF coverage.
  • Mandatory contribution unchanged: The mandatory EPF contribution remains unchanged at 12% of wages each from the employee and employer, while the existing 10% rate will continue to apply to notified establishments. It also retains the statutory wage ceiling, meaning mandatory EPF contributions for employees earning above the notified wage limit will be calculated only up to that ceiling.

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  • No change to UAN: Notably, the Universal Account Number (UAN) will remain unchanged and continue to serve as the permanent identifier for every EPF member, ensuring seamless portability of accounts when employees change jobs.
  • No change for insurance: The new scheme does not alter benefits under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. The nominees and legal heirs are assured a minimum of 50,000 and a maximum of 7 lakh insurance payout in case of death of the account holder.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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