New EPF Scheme 2026 comes into effect: Here's what changes and what remains the same for EPFO subscribers, explained

The new Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme 2026 has come into effect this week and introduced a slew of changes for EPF subscribers, including updated rules for partial withdrawals. Notified by the Centre as part of its implementation of the Social Security Code 2020, it replaces the erstwhile EPF Scheme 1952.
The new EPF Scheme is in line with the existing provident fund framework and retains the core structure while enhancing digital compliance, improving transparency, reducing paperwork, supporting the updated labour codes and simplifying processes.
Overall, it aims to improve financial flexibility for the users while allowing better access to funds even before leaving employment. Today, we explore and explain how and what has changed for EPFO subscribers and what remains the same.
The new EPF Scheme 2026 lists several conditions under which a subscriber is eligible for partial withdrawal. Check the same as detailed below:
|Withdrawal Reason
|Eligibility Requirement
|Maximum Amount Allowed
|Key Condition
|Medical treatment
|After 12 months of membership
|Up to 100% of the eligible balance
|For self or family members
|Education
|After 12 months of membership
|Up to 100% of the eligible balance
|Allowed up to 10 times during membership
|Marriage
|After 12 months of membership
|Up to 100% of the eligible balance
|Allowed up to 5 times during the membership of the fund
|Housing
|After 12 months of membership
|Up to 100% of the eligible balance
|For purchase, construction, repairs or home loan repayment
|Special circumstances
|After 12 months of membership
|Up to 100% of the eligible balance
|Subject to approval under EPF rules
|Exit from employment
|Even before 12 months membership
|Up to 100% of the eligible balance
|Maximum 2 withdrawals in a financial year
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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